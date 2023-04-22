African cultural leaders subscribing to AIDO Network International, a non-profit organization that seeks to revive respect for and pride in Africa’s traditional values through culture as a tool for unity, development and social cohesion will meet in Uganda in early June, organisers have said.

Harriet Akisa, the head of the cultural docket in AIDO Uganda Chapter said that delegates largely queens and kings from Africa, Caribbean, the UK and other parts of the world will be in Uganda on a four-day working visit between June 1 and 4.

Akisa said the delegates including local and foreign cultural heads will meet President Museveni in Soroti city before holding dinner in Kampala.

She added that the meeting in Uganda seeks to strengthen cooperation among key stakeholders in the areas of human rights, reparations and revival of traditional cultural values in the spirit of Pan-Africanism and will focus on culture as a unifying force between Africa and her diaspora.

Allan Kanyike Bwete, the Deputy Executive Director of AIDO network Uganda said the network is a non-governmental organisation which brings together 645 traditional cultural institutions, as well as other stakeholders in the culture, education, religious youth entrepreneurship and sporting communities in 12 countries in Africa and Europe.

“Its overall objective is to advance an agenda for the growth and development of Africa both on the continent and in the diaspora,”Kanyike said.

He noted that it is being implemented through initiatives to promote awareness of human rights; advocacy for equality, justice and the rule of law; promoting business and investment; and using culture to promote unity, development and social change.

“AIDO continuously mobilizes resources through various means, to implement projects and programmes in human rights, culture and heritage, capacity building and training, sensitization, advocacy for the voiceless and media outreach, among other areas.”

Kenya Convention

The meeting in Uganda will be a follow up of the AIDO Network International fifth Annual Convention to be held in Mombasa Kenya, 24-28 May 2023, in partnership with African Kingdoms and Diaspora Alliances (AKDA), African Indigenous Governance Council (AIGC), CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC) and Youth for Human Rights International.

According to organisers, the convention will bring together a diverse gathering of over 500 participants, comprising African traditional leaders, government officials and civil society representatives from all the regions of Africa.

“There will also be participants from the African diaspora and other civil society groups in the Caribbean, United States, United Kingdom and Europe; artists, youth representatives, journalists and faith leaders,” Kanyike said.

The convention will seek to promote stronger collaboration on issues of mutual concern between African kingdoms and Africans in the diaspora, in the spirit of Pan-Africanism and Ubuntu, increase awareness and support in Africa for the reparatory justice agenda and build the commitment of African traditional leaders to protect the human rights of vulnerable groups in their communities and reduce the incidence of harmful cultural practices to especially women and girls.

According to organisers, the four day convention will have a royal symposium with keynote and panel presentations, as well as theatrical and dance presentations on the themes of the Convention by youth groups from Kenya, the Caribbean and the United States.

The convention will also have a business forum with presentations by trade and tourism authorities and business persons from Kenya and visiting delegations; booths with art, craft and clothing for sale; and networking sessions a cultural evening and royal dinner which will provide opportunities for cultural exchange and showcasing a diversity of cultural expressions, ceremonial recognitions and fundraising for a local charity.