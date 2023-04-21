By Lukia Nantaba

The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces operating under the East African Community Regional Force (UGACON-EACRF) for peace keeping mission on Thursday donated food items to the vulnerable community of Rutshuru territory a head of Eid Alfitir festival.

The Uganda contingent in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) delivered Ramadhan food package to the Muslim communities in a special way prepared and handed over to Sheik Ibrahim Muhammad, the Khadhi of Rutshuru territory before the Imam of Jamia Mosque, Sheik Swadik Kabemba as they completed Ramathern.

The UPDF contingent crossed to DR Congo for its deployment through Bunagana border early this month.

During the hand over, Col Michael Walaka Hyeroba, the Uganda Contingent Commander noted that the support is a sign of oneness and appreciation from the contingent to the Muslim brothers and sisters at Kiwanja Rutshuru territory in North Kivu-DRC.

The Chief Khadhi while delivering his appreciation to the contingent welcomed Uganda contingent into Rutshuru territory by pledging full support to the peace keepers stressing that Islam is a religion of peace and it’s on this basis that he will lead the Muslim community in Rutshuru territory to fully support EACRF in their efforts to sustain and consolidate for peace in this region.

The items donated included 100kg of rice, 20 litres of cooking oil, 50kg of wheat flour and 10 cartons of bottled water were handed over to the Chief Khadi in support of the Muslim community.

The Jamia mosque is the supreme mosque in Rutshuru territory of Kiwanja where Muslims gather for Eid prayers and other Islamic festivities.