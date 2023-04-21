The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje,has expressed concern over president Museveni’s delay in signing the Anti-homosexuality law.

Mubaje made the remarks today as Muslims in Uganda joined their brethren the worldover to celebrate Eid-el-fitri .

Muslims attending Eid prayers at Old Kampala mosque

Eid-el-fitri signifies the successful completion of the Holy month of Ramadhan for the year 2023.

In his remarks, Mubaje called for the expeditious signing of the Anti Homosexuality Bill into law in order to curb the spread of the vice in society.

“We are worried. Satan could be working around the clock to fail this. This is our request that his Excellency answer our plea and sign this bill into law as soon as possible,”he said.

Yesterday, NRM caucus referred the bill which was passed last month back to Parliament for improvement before being sent to the president to assent to it.

“The NRM caucus hereby resolves to advise the president to send back to Parliament the bill with proposals for improvement, “ the caucus resolution read in part.

According to a communication from the ruling party, the decision was reached after exhaustively examining all related issues and reviewing previous discussions on the matter.

Women attending prayers

Shortly after prayers,Mubaje who led the prayers at the National Mosque on Old Kampala also called for a review of the poverty alleviation programs, which he said contravene with Islamic teachings due to interest based loans.

He said the programmes need to be accommodative to all including Muslims.

“The poverty alleviation programmes are not benefiting the Muslim Ummah because they are not halal. We are being left out,”said Mubaje.

“It is our prayer that His Excellency also, answer this request,” he added.

Speaking before the prayers, Mubaje glorified Allah for enabling the believers to successfully complete the holy season.

He expressed his grief for Muslims who are suffering in in war torn countries such as Palestine, Ukraine and Sudan among many others.

“We are indeed saddened and ashamed of the ongoing civil war raging on in the neighbouring Sudan. Its cities, towns and villages are covered in smoke and littered with human bodies everywhere,” Sheikh Mubaje said.

In a special way, the Mufti thanked President Museveni for creating a condusive environment that has enabled Muslims to observe Ramadhan in peace.

Dr. Sheikh Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga, the Director of Sharia at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council who was the main preacher of the day talked about the spiritual awakening and God consciousness as part of righteousness living.

“I urge you to keep practicing good deeds as you have been doing during the Holy Month of Ramadhan,” he preached.