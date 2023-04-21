Non-coverage of optical care by insurance companies has been listed as one of many reasons why eye care in Africa tends to be expensive and inaccessible to over 85% population in the sub-Saharan region.

According to the World Health Organization, 550 million people in Africa need glasses however yet 1% of them own a pair (WHO 2015 reports).

In light of this, Lapaire has partnered with ICEA LION General Insurance to expand its services to everyone with ICEA LION medical insurance cover.

The partnership will allow Ugandans who benefit from this medical insurance to have an opportunity to access Lapaire’s affordable services and products across the country without breaking the bank.

“We are very glad to have ICEA LION General Insurance aboard to support us in our mission to make eye care services more accessible across Uganda. We believe this partnership will benefit both parties but most especially the beneficiaries of ICEA LION health Insurance looking for quality eye care services,” said Roseline Kilonzo, Lapaire East Africa Regional Manager.

Lapaire has attained a significant milestone by stretching its wings across Uganda, with over 10 branches in Uganda while in the process of opening many more in Kampala and upcountry over the next twelve months.

ICEA LION General CEO Gabriel Kuria, reiterated the company’s commitment to ensuring that all clients have access to quality and affordable medical services.

“This partnership with Lapaire presents an opportunity for our clients to access affordable eye care services from a company with vast experience in innovative technology to provide state-of-the-art eyewear options, free vision tests to the lower and middle-income population.” .