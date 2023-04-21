Police in Kawempe have busted a gang that has been targeting boda bodas by robbing them, dismantling them and selling them in form of spare parts.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire following a tip-off, police swung into action at Lugoba village urban council in Kawempe division and arrested a number of suspects.

He identified the suspects as Mayanja Godfrey, Mukunda Charles, Asiimwe Brian, Katongole Reagan, Tamale Vincent, and Kayemba Elvis who were found in possession of stolen motorcycles and were planning to dismantle them for sale.

“ Upon conducting a search operation, the police were able to recover several stolen items, including number plates, side mirrors, and number plate guards,”Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that Mayanja who identified himself as a mechanic, was arrested from his residence in Lugoba Village Urban Council, where he had hidden two number plates, UEZ 616M and UEV 832P, two pairs of side mirrors, and two number plate guards.

During his arrest, Mayanja led police to Mukunda Charles, who was later arrested with a stolen motorcycle.

“Mukunda Charles confessed to stealing the motorcycle from his boss, and he led the police to Semakau’s parking yard, where they recovered another stolen motorcycle.”

Further investigations led the police to Asiimwe Brian, who was found in possession of several stolen items, including four black helmets, 13 sit guards of motorcycle number plates, six side mirrors, two trucking devices, two ignition switches, and one rope of about 7 meters used in their operations.

Asiimwe led the police to Tamale Vincent, who was also involved in the theft of motorcycles who also in turn led the police to Katongole Reagan, who had stolen a motorcycle from Kikoni Makerere.

“Kayemba Elvis, a gatekeeper of a certain house where stolen motorcycles were kept was also arrested, and the police were able to recover a stolen Bajaji boxer motorcycle.”

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said it is evident that this group of individuals has been operating within Kawempe, stealing motorcycles and changing number plates to avoid detection.

The police suspect that there may be more individuals involved in this criminal activity and investigations are ongoing.

“The suspects have been charged and are pending prosecution. However, one Aka Mulugwala and others are still at large, and the police are urging the public to come forward with any information that may lead to their arrest.”