Patrick Oboi Amuriat has asked Muslims across the country to pray for Uganda saying that it is a duty for everyone to call and demand the country back from the hands of “captors.”

In his Eid message, Amuriat who is the president of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) said they acknowledge that this Eid finds Ugandans in unending economic hardships, exacerbated by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) regime.

“Nonetheless, let us not despair. Instead, let us share the little we have with others, especially those who are less fortunate than us. Let us remember that our collective efforts can make a difference in the lives of those around us,” he said.

“We continue to call upon all Ugandans regardless of religion sex and race to wake up to the call and demand our country back from the hands of our captors. It’s high time we put our country in prayer and go out to our mosques,” he added.

On behalf of FDC party leadership and membership both locally and Internationally, Amuriat congratulated Muslims upon the completion of the holy month of Ramadhan and wished them all a happy and blessed Eid-el-Fitr.

“As we celebrate the end of the holy month, let us not forget the lessons we learned during this period of introspection and devotion. Let us continue to embody the spirit of brotherhood, compassion, and generosity that characterised our fasting and prayers,” he said.

He asked for Allah to bless and guide Uganda through these challenging times”May this Eid al-Fitr bring us renewed hope, peace, and prosperity.”