On Thursday, Dr. Sheikh Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga, the Director of Sharia at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) announced the sighting of the new moon marking the end of the holy Month of Ramadhan.

This means that Eid-el-Fitr celebrations are today.

Eid-el-Fitr is one of two major holidays celebrated by Muslims around the world.

It can be translated as “the feast of fast-breaking” as it commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadhan in which Muslims who are able to do so will fast from before dawn until after sunset each day.

Eid-el-Fitr is celebrated by holding a community-wide prayer service in an open field or large hall which often attracts a large number of attendees, even those who do not typically attend communal prayer services throughout the year.

Wearing one’s best clothes to the prayer takes on various cultural forms, and religiously there is a special mandatory charity called Zakat-el-Fitr that helps ensure that all can afford to participate in the festivities.

The prayer consists of two cycles of standing and reciting the Qur’an, bowing and prostrating in glorification of Allah, followed by a sermon and supplications, all led by an Imam.

After prayers, and throughout the day, it is common to visit family and friends and exchange gifts.

How do Muslims celebrate Eid?

Muslims begin Eid day celebrations by partaking in a prayer service that takes place shortly after dawn, followed by a short sermon.

Muslims recite takbeer, praising God by saying “Allahu Akbar ”, meaning “God is great”.

It is customary to eat something sweet before the prayer. It is good to invite friends and relatives to celebrate this day together.

What are common Eid greetings?

The most popular greeting is “Eid Mubarak” (Blessed Eid) or “Eid sa’id” (Happy Eid). Eid greetings also vary depending on the country and language.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During this month, Muslims observe a complete fast from dawn until sunset. The observance of the fast in Ramadhan is considered to be one of the five pillars of Islam and is detailed in the Qur’an:

“It was in the month of Ramadhan that the Quran was revealed as guidance for humanity, clear messages giving guidance and distinguishing between right and wrong. So any one of you who is present that month should fast, and anyone who is ill or on a journey should make up for the lost days by fasting on other days later. God wants ease for you, not hardship. He wants you to complete the prescribed period and to glorify Him for having guided you, so that you may be thankful.” (Qur’an 2:185)

The fast of Ramadhan encourages self-restraint, God-consciousness, compassion, and collective worship.