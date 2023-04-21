The president of National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has rallied the black African-Americans to pressurise the U.S government to stop ‘sponsoring’ President Museveni’s government.

Kyagulanyi made the call while speaking at the State of The Black World Conference 2023,in Baltimore, USA

The five-day conference brings together Black people in the US and the globe to suggest solutions to some of the issues pressing the Black world.

Speaking at the conference, Kyagulanyi appealed to all African-Americans to prevail over their elected representatives and demand the US government to cut aid to the Ugandan government and tyrant regimes across Africa.

“I want to take this opportunity at this historical event to appeal directly to all my African-American brothers and sisters, please tell your governments through your elected representatives in Congress to stop sponsoring tyranny in Africa,” Kyagulanyi appealed.

The U.S government provides Uganda nearly $1 billion a year in significant health and development assistance.

However, in his address, Kyagulanyi said these funds are not being used for the intended purpose but rather for abuse of democracy and human rights by Museveni’s government.

He asked the US to stop sending this assistance to Uganda, saying the incumbent regime is using it to pay for oppression on Uganda.

”The US government currently supports the regime of Gen Museveni to the tune of US$1 billion every year. That’s your taxpayers’ money. This is money given to a tyrant with no strings attached on the issue of democracy and human rights. You’re actually paying for our oppression, you’re sponsoring it knowingly or unknowingly, and we are asking you to stop it. I believe if you reach out to your elected representatives and make this demand, you can help us make things better,”

He concluded by appealing to the African-Americans to joins “oppressed Ugandans” in the struggle for freedom, saying this would be crucial in the bigger struggle for unifying the continent.