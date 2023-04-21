Corporate companies have been urged to create a culture of giving back to communities they operate in, as one of the sustainability programs.

“Invest in a sustainability charter. At the end of the day, you look at business but most importantly, you don’t do the business outside communities. Support your communities not only with social corporate responsibility programs but adopt sustainability charters with critical elements. Help the community to manage environment among others items,” said Gilbert Musaanya, the General Manager for Operations and Support at Bank of Africa.

He was speaking at Bank of Africa donated food items to Sisu orphanage centre in Ndejje, Wakiso district on Thursday.

The Bank of Africa General Manager for operations and support said corporate social responsibility should be taken as key by corporate organisations.

“These are the communities we operate and live in. These are brothers, sisters, kids that any other corporate company must relate with and get involved in what they do.”

He noted that for the past four years, the bank has been supporting the orphanage centre in Wakiso district.

“We have come in this month of Ramathan to help support the orphanage in terms of food items but we also support them in terms of education by donating funds. Our members contribute monthly to the orphanage centre and these are practices we will continue with throughout the years and we do this throughout our 33 branches all over the country.”

According to Nadia Jaffer, the director for Sisu orphanage centre, they take care of over 60 disadvantaged children at the centre.

“We provide shelter, education, clothing, feeding and medication among other basic needs to these orphans that we get from various parts of the country. However, we face a number of challenges in paying bills like water, electricity and rent but also some times the food for the orphans,” Nadia said.

She however applauded Bank of Africa for the gesture of donating to them that he said will put re-energise their work.

Nadia Jaffer asked well-wishers to keep donating to the orphanage centre, especially in terms of finances to help them run the facility.