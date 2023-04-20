The Uganda National Education Board (UNEB) has announced that the registration process for the 2023 examinations for all levels is ongoing. At a press conference held at Uganda Media Centre, Director of Examinations at UNEB Mike Masikye Nangosya informed parents, candidates and other stakeholders that the 2023 examination registration period is underway.

Nangosya detailed that the normal registration period for Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) would last from April 1st to May 31st.

The normal registration period fees for 2023 will be maintained for all levels, with increments only for the late and latest registration sur-charge. Late sur-charge for PLE is 50% and for UCE and UACE is 100%, the latest sur-charge for PLE, UCE and UACE is 100%.

Warnings were also issued towards the charging of fees not prescribed by UNEB, misappropriation of examination registration fees and registration of private candidates as government sponsored candidates.

UNEB has upgraded and made a few adjustments to its registration software. The inclusion of the option for a National Identification Number (NIN) is one of the new modifications made. This field is optional and can be left blank if the candidate doesn’t have one.

During the registration process parents and guardians were encouraged to pay attention to the registration of their children to ensure that the correct biodata is captured. At the end of the registration UNEB will allow parents to have access to the registration status of candidates via SMS.

Government will pay the registration fees for all the candidates it sponsors under the Universal Education programs.