Julius Kyazze, the CEO of Swangz Avenue announced their expansion of the audio and film production house as well as artist management company to different countries on the continent.

Speaking in an interview with CNN Inside Africa, Kyazze said owing to the company’s recent ventures, they are planning to extend their wings throughout Africa.

Kyazze spoke about Swangz Avenue’s new ventures, including the Creative Academy, which has seen success since its inception.

He said the academy aims to provide training and support for young creatives in Uganda and beyond, helping them to develop their talents and build successful careers.

According to Kyazze, Swangz Avenue has already established a strong presence in Uganda and is ready to expand its reach to other parts of Africa and beyond continent boarders.

He noted that the expansion of Swangz Avenue’s influencer management program and the company’s plans for international expansion are exciting developments for the creative industry in Uganda and beyond.

He noted that the company will continue to be a force for positive change in the world of lifestyle and entertainment and beyond.

Kyazze emphasized the role of Swangz’s influencer management in connecting brands with the right influencers, ensuring that the partnerships are beneficial for both parties and provide measurable results.

He also expressed his hope that influencer management program would continue to grow and thrive, empowering the next generation of digital creators and influencers.