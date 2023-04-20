Every Muslim is required to pay Zakat-el-Fitr at the conclusion of the month of Ramadhan as a token of thankfulness to God for having enabled him or her to observe the fast.

Prophet Muhammad(Peace Be Upon Him) enjoined Zakat-el-Fitr on those who fast to shield them from any indecent act or speech, and for the purpose of providing food for the needy.

It is accepted as Zakah for the one who pays it before the Eid prayer, and it is sadaqah for the one who pays it after the prayer.

Eid el-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on Friday this week or Saturday depending on the sighting of the moon.

Zakah also purifies one’s soul from any shortcomings and from miserliness. It purifies one’s property from the stain of unlawful earnings.

Most Muslim scholars believe that it is permissible to pay Zakat-el-Fitr a day or two before Eid.

Ibn Umar reported that the Messenger, upon whom be peace, ordered them to pay Zakat-el-fitr before the people went out to perform the Eid prayer.

Zakah is a way to worship Allah and to beg for his forgiveness and mercy spiritually.

It also reminds Muslims of the importance of donating in charity and encourages them to be more compassionate and empathetic towards others.

Zakat-el-Fitr is the special obligatory alms paid by all Muslims at the end of the Ramadhan.

It is obligatory upon every capable Muslim, whether male or female.

The head of the household must pay this amount on behalf of his/her own self and on behalf of their spouse, children and even servants.

The amount of Zakat-el-Fitr was fixed by the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him).

In terms of the amount to be paid per head ,a Muslim is advised to consult his or her leaders from the local mosque for more guidance.

Zakat-el-fitr may be given in the form of any staple food, such as wheat, corn, rice, beans,cowpeas, bananas among others.