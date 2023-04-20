As the holy month of Ramadhan comes to an end, PostBank Uganda has donated food items to Muslim community in public universities.

The bank made pitstops to mosques in Makerere University, Kyambogo and Makerere University Business School where it delivered essential food items.

These items included rice, salt, sugar, wheat flour, posho, cooking oil, dates among others.

The items were handed over to the mosque leaders at the universities.

A few students and members of the wider Muslim fraternity from the aforementioned universities, accompanied the leaders.

Officials from the bank noted that education and religion are vital in driving socio-economic change among young people, especially those who are still in school.

Abbas Mawanda, the Head of Business and Institutional Banking at PostBank said that the bank recognises the importance of Ramadhan and its significance to Muslims.

“We understand that within the month of Ramadhan Muslim communities within public universities face challenges in terms of food because there are special needs within the community.So as a bank we had to come up with this initiative for these communities,”he said.

“As such, we have decided to share in the joyous spirit of Ramadhan by giving back to the communities in which we operate. We also want to deepen our connections with universities in order to advance the expansion of the bank,”he added.

The Head of Marketing & Communications at PostBank, Priscilla Akora asserted that the bank is a financial institution that values diversity.

“We are proud to be associated with such a deeply rooted sect in society like Islam. This initiative is part of our humanitarian agenda which is engrossed in fostering social impact and generating value for all,”she said.

While receiving the food items, Sheikh Muhammad Ahmad Musungule, the deputy Imam of the Makerere University Mosque commended PostBank for its generosity and pledged a continued working relationship between the bank and the University’s Muslim family.

His counterparts Sheikh Abdul-Nasser Mutyaba, Imam of the Kyambogo University Mosque and Sheikh Uthman Jamil Nsubuga, Imam of the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Mosque, shared similar sentiments.

Last year, the bank made the same gesture by giving goats to its top Muslim customers. This was done to enable them to easily finish their fasting season.

Officials said that the bank will remain committed to supporting the communities it serves, pledging to continue pursuing initiatives that empower lives and transform livelihoods.