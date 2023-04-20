Police have denied as untrue, reports that President Museveni’s convoy was involved in an accident that led to death of three people along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

Since Tuesday, there have been reports that the presidential motorcade that was travelling from Nakasongola knocked dead three people and that their bodies remained unclaimed at Luweero hospital.

However, in a statement released on Thursday, the deputy police spokesperson, Commissioner of Police Polly Namaye said the only accident on the Kampala-Gulu highway on Tuesday happened at Ngaju in Luweero involving a Fuso truck registration number UBE 085Z and another vehicle, a Fuso fighter being driven by Douglas Kirunda, 28.

“It’s alleged that the two vehicles were moving from opposite direction with the driver of UBE 085Z from Kampala side and the driver of UAX 764K from Gulu side. It’s also alleged that the driver of motor vehicle number UBE 085Z was driving at a terrific speed and when he realized that he was going to knock the vehicles ahead of him, he decided to overtake them and ended up in a head on collision with MV UAX 764K,”Namaye said.

She said the Police are yet to establish the whereabouts of the driver and passengers of MV UBE 085Z but urged members of the public with any information about the incident to report to the nearest police station to help in investigations.

Unclaimed body

In the message which made rounds on social media, it was said three dead bodies remained unclaimed in Luweero hospital mortuary due to the said accident involving the presidential convoy.

However, the deputy police spokesperson said whereas one of the dead bodies is for the driver of the Fuso truck involved in the accident, one is of Daniel Kizibwe,, 52 from Kikyusa in Luweero which was later identified and claimed by his relative Isaac Ssenyendo after succumbing to a motorcycle accident.

She said one body still remains unidentified by the deceased succumbed to natural causes.

“It is important to note that all these cases are not in any way linked to the convoy of H.E the President of Uganda, as earlier alleged in some social and mainstream media outlets. The area Police were at the scene to draw the sketch plan and document the incident, including recording statements of eye witnesses. The Police discourages any speculation about incidents, as only witnesses can give accurate information about what transpired at any given time,”Namaye said.

“One body remains unidentified at the hospital mortuary and we call upon any one whose loved one is missing to contact the hospital for assistance.”

When contacted for a comment over the matter, the SFC spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Omara confirmed the presidential convoy was not involved in any accident to and from Nakasongola.