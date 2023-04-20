The fire at the Ntinda police station last night was caused by a nine-year-old male juvenile burning rubbish, according to the spokesperson of Kampala metropolitan police, Patrick Onyango.

The fire, which started at about 9:45pm soon got out of control and spread to nearby houses.

Police say five police officers lost their homes in the inferno, and property worth millions of shillings was destroyed, including uniforms, shoes and police files.

Onyango says fire brigade responded promptly to the blaze, and no lives were lost, neither were injuries registered.

He added that the matter is still under investigation and assured affected police officers that the properties they lost in the fire would be replaced.