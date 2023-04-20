Malaria, a deadly disease caused by parasites transmitted through infected mosquitoes, remains a significant public health concern in Uganda. With the aim of eliminating this preventable and treatable disease, NBS television, a leading media house in Uganda, has partnered with the Rotary Club of Kisaasi Kyanja in a campaign to fight malaria and create a malaria-free Uganda.

One of the critical events in this campaign is the “Ride or Walk Against Malaria,” scheduled for April 27, 2023 at Las Vegas Hotel in Mbarara City, starting at 7 am.

The Chief Walker for this event will be the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, highlighting the significance and support of the government in the fight against malaria.

NBS Television’s partnership with the Rotary Club of Kisaasi Kyanja goes beyond just the event, as they have already begun engaging in various activities to support the fight against malaria. On April 15, Citriodora mosquito repellant trees were donated to the Walter Schools in Luweero, supported by the Rotary Club of Huntsville, Alabama. This initiative is about raising awareness and taking tangible steps toward reducing the mosquito population and preventing the spread of malaria.

In addition to tree planting, they also delivered textbooks to the schools as part of their efforts to improve the culture of reading in schools. This multi-faceted approach of combining awareness campaigns, prevention measures, and educational initiatives showcases the comprehensive approach NBS Television and the Rotary Club of Kisaasi Kyanja take in their fight against malaria.

NBS Television’s partnership with the Rotary Club of Kisaasi Kyanja is a shining example of how media houses can contribute to social causes beyond their usual roles. Media houses have a unique platform to reach and influence a wider audience, making them powerful agents of change in society. By leveraging their reach and resources, media houses can raise awareness, mobilise support, and drive positive social change.

The fight against malaria is of paramount importance to the citizens of Uganda. Malaria causes immense suffering and loss of life and significant economic and social consequences. Malaria-related illnesses and deaths lead to increased healthcare costs, loss of productivity, and impact on education and development.

By partnering with the Rotary Club of Kisaasi Kyanja, NBS Television is proactively addressing this critical public health issue and contributing towards building a healthier and more prosperous Uganda.