The National Council for Higher Education(NCHE) has confirmed the Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kampala (IPSK)as a degree awarding institution to help fill the capacity gap in the oil and gas industry.

The Other Awarded Degree Status (ODAI) issued by the National Council for Higher Education(NCHE) now allows the institution to among others train and award Bachelors and Master’s degrees in Oil and Gas, Environmental Health and Safety Management.

This new status comes after IPSK’s ten-year successful progressive journey since obtaining its first license as a university.

Led by the Petroleum Authority of Uganda and the Ministry of Education, they have successfully established the Uganda Oil and Gas Trainers Association to bridge gaps communicated.

According to Lindah Nalubanga Kasiisa, the senior National Content Officer of the Uganda Petroleum Authority, more personnel up to a quarter a million workforce is needed for the nascent oil and gas sector and thus the need for enhanced skilling as development activities roll out.

She however said the sector is effortlessly bridging the capability gap by facilitating knowledge transfer

from foreigners to locals so that they can successfully participate in the sector.

“We are building capacity by training Ugandans with the help of expatriates on how to advance different areas of technical work. We have nationalized 50 key jobs in four years, which is rare in other countries,” Nalubanga, stated.

Regarding research, IPSK Director Patrick Ruhanuza said that they are dealing with academic research and the idea is to provide a collection of new information that is vital to the growing industry.

“Our aim is not only to create new knowledge that addresses current issues, but also to develop new information related to oil and gas needs,”Ruhanuza said.

According to Abraham Nkata, Chairman of the IPSK Governing Council, “risk should be seen as an opportunity for the country, which needs to find interventions to mitigate risk as a strategic step.”

“The vision of the country is that Ugandan oil & gas professionals are sought after internationally

and will occupy senior management, middle management and technical positions worldwide. It is essential that Ugandans are educated on internationally recognized qualifications and standards,” Nkata observed.

“This is the confidence of the oil and gas industry that they have the qualifications to ensure that Ugandans have the technical skills and competencies required by the industry.”