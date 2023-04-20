Ethiopia’s new ambassador to Uganda, Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu has promised to do all she can to strengthen diplomatic ties between Uganda and her home country.

She made the remarks on Tuesday during her welcome reception organised by the Ethiopian Embassy at the ambassadorial residence in Kololo.

Yimenu, who has previously served as Director General of Women, Children and Youth Affairs at Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, succeeds Ambassador Alemtsehay Meseret whose four-year tenure ended last year.

Speaking at her welcome reception, Ambassador Yimenu extended her appreciation to her home government for believing in her and appointing her as the new ambassador of Ethiopia to Uganda.

“Because after a long time at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Ethiopia), this is the upper position that I get and I am excited about it. So, I’m so happy and honoured to be here in this country,” she said.

The new ambassador acknowledged that the diplomatic ties between Uganda and Ethiopia are on growth path, and promised to strengthen them more.

She further pledged to strengthen the people-to-people diplomatic relations between Ugandans and Ethiopians, saying the two countries share a rich history together.

“I promise to do a little more to my capability to strengthen this more, and also, I want to work a little more on people to people, not only government to government,” the new ambassador pledged.

She added, “So, we should do more because..We (Uganda and Ethiopia) share a lot of things not only economically and politically, but also in history and culture. So, we have to bring those people together. We have to work a little more on that. So, I’m going to promise you on that.”