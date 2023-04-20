The Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), Frank Tumwebaze has appointed Dr Yona Baguma as the new Director General (DG) of National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO).

NARO is an agency of the MAAIF with the mandate to coordinate and oversee all aspects of public funded agricultural research in Uganda.

Tumwebaze confirmed Baguma’s appointment on Thursday.

”Glad to announce to the agricultural research community, and all stakeholders of MAAIF, that in accordance with the NARO law, I have appointed Dr Yona Baguma as new DG,” Minister Tumwebaze noted.

Prior to his latest appointment, Baguma has been serving as the deputy Director General of NARO in acting position.

Baguma, replaces Dr Ambrose Agona who retires on April 21, 2023.

Tumwebaze thanked outgoing DG, Agona for his efforts in leading the agricultural research agenda. He also thanked the organisation for conducting a transparent recruitment exercise.

”NARO continues to develop highly resilient seed varieties that sustain our production. I thank the council of NARO for conducting a transparent recruitment process.” the minister stated.