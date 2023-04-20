Police in Nyowa district are investigating an accident that happened Thursday morning at around 5am when two beverage trucks collided along Karuma Pakwach highway.

According to police, a trailer from Riham Cola registration number UBE 086U rammed into another trailer number UBG 819 belonging to DHL that was carrying beer.

Both trucks were heading the same direction towards Pakwach and the this accident has led to the cut off of this critical highway for hours of Thursday.

“When the driver of DHL truck saw the elephants crossing, he stopped for them to cross but the Riham driver didn’t realise that the front truck had stopped and rammed into it from behind,” police at the scene told this website.

The accident was not fatal but the driver of Riham who is yet to be identified was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

This website has further established that this accident may have been caused due exhaustion experienced by the Riham truck driver.

Sources that preferred anonymity said that the driver of the DHL slept at Karuma and left at 4:30am but the Riham driver left Kampala on Wednesday evening and drove the whole night.

It is said that he was asked to rest at Bweyale trading centre along Gulu highway but he refused and decided to drive trans night until the wee hours when this accident happened.

Further, sources also intimated that the driver who caused the accident was driving a small truck (taata) in Kampala. So when the driver of the trailer left, they ordered him to drive and and take the cargo to West Nile so it was his first time to drive a trailer and to travel to West Nile.

However, it has also been established that, despite the fact that the Karuma-Pakwach highway snakes through the Murchison Falls game park, with elephants crossing the road on occasion, there is insufficient road signage warning drivers.