Modern cars use complicated onboard computers that constantly assess engine conditions and illuminate warning indicators when issues come up or maintenance is required. One of the most common warning lights is the “service engine soon” light. While firing up your car for the morning commute and seeing this bright warning light on your dashboard can be a bit unnerving, there’s really nothing to worry about.

So, what does “service engine soon” mean, and why should you care?

The most common reason for an illuminated “service engine soon” light is to warn owners it’s time to change the oil. Depending on the manufacturer, some vehicles will also use the “service engine soon” light to indicate other crucial fluids like coolant and windshield washer fluid are running low, or that the air filter needs to be replaced.

Other possible reasons for an illuminated “service engine soon” light are:

Loose or failing gas cap

Low transmission fluid levels

Low brake fluid levels

Dirty cabin air filter

Unlike a “check engine” light, a “service engine soon” light is not critical but more of a gentle reminder. It’s also important to remember a “service engine soon” light may not look the same on every vehicle.

How does my car know it needs service?

Most “service engine soon” lights come on due to system checks done by your vehicle’s ECU (electronic control unit). This computer is like a brain for your car; it works with sensors throughout the vehicle to constantly monitor critical engine components. The only exception to this rule is oil changes, which can go by a predetermined maintenance schedule that automatically triggers the “service engine soon” light. For example, BMW pioneered the use of a specific onboard computer that compiles data such as distance, ambient temperature, engine idle time and more into an algorithm that determines the optimal time to change the oil. This method minimizes unnecessary oil changes and helps cut down on maintenance costs. This is known as Condition Based Servicing or CBS.

Other common “service engine soon” items such as a dirty air filter or low levels of coolant are determined when a vehicle’s ECU runs system checks during startup and while driving. A dirty air filter, for example, will restrict intake air to sensors like the mass airflow sensor (MAF), which can trigger a “service engine soon” light because the ECU thinks the reason for the restricted airflow is a dirty air filter.

“Service engine soon” vs. “check engine” light

“SERVICE ENGINE SOON” light on dashboard of car in need of service or repair

It’s easy to see why people can get the “service engine soon” and “check engine” lights confused, but these two indicator lamps are completely different.

“Check engine” lights indicate an urgent problem to address immediately. Although there are dozens of things that can cause a “check engine” light, the most common reasons are:

Bad oxygen sensors

Loose or failing fuel cap

Faulty catalytic converter(s)

Dirty or failing mass airflow sensor

Bad or worn spark plugs that misfire

Faulty ignition coil

Clogged fuel injector

Vacuum leak

Faulty ignition wires

Failing evaporative emissions purge-control valve

Stuck thermostat

On the other hand, a “service engine soon” light indicates that maintenance is required soon but does not necessarily indicate an urgent problem at that moment. Think of it as a friendly reminder that your maintenance is due soon, rather than an alarm that something is seriously wrong right now.

Conclusion

Proper maintenance is key to ensuring a vehicle goes the long haul. The “service engine soon” light is there to help busy owners remember to perform key maintenance items (like air filter and oil changes) on time. We know it’s tempting to cover it up with duct tape or reset it, so you don’t need to see it every time you turn on your car, but the real solution to a “service engine soon” light is to make an appointment and get your car in for service as soon as you can.

