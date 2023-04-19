In the times marred by challenges in the sports industry that we live in, one media platform has stood out for its unwavering commitment to promoting Ugandan sport: NBS Sport.

And they have once again proved their mettle by delivering the first-ever Uganda Rugby Union presidential debate live on air, following other first-ever debates such as the Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) and Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) they also produced.

The Uganda Rugby Union Presidential Debate was a platform for stakeholders in the rugby fraternity to engage in a robust discussion of the issues facing the sport in Uganda, and Philip Kiboijana, the challenger to incumbent Godwin ‘Tonchu’ Kayangwe, took full advantage of the opportunity.

Kiboijana spoke with passion and conviction about the issues affecting the rugby fraternity, offering what many online felt were tangible solutions that could potentially take Ugandan rugby to greater heights.

On the other hand, ‘Tonchu’, as the incumbent is commonly known, seemed out of touch with the reality on the ground, with his remarks especially on referees’ remuneration and the state of the university league as a link between high school rugby and club rugby leaving a lot to be desired.

Jude Mugabi, an ardent rugby fan did not mince his words, tweeting, “Aligning rugby to the self-seekers at Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) instead of strengthening the schools’ rugby association is how you know Tonchu is going to send the sport into the ground. If you visit the USSSA site, it’s just about football. #NBSPressBox.”

However, the debate was not just about the presidential candidates. Fans and stakeholders also weighed in, offering their views on the state of rugby in Uganda both through the live studio audience and via social media.

Timothy Luyirika, another ardent fan of the game, highlighted the need for finance as the biggest problem facing rugby in Uganda, “Total, Rwenzori sponsored gym/conditioning, and Uganda Cup, respectively. What are the plans to secure more of such not-so-robust sponsorships for select areas of the union’s master plan over the course of the next tenure? Could take the game further #NBSPressBox.”

This sentiment was echoed by Godwin Kayangwe himself, who emphasized that the sport needs financial backing to thrive.

“The biggest problem we have in rugby is finance. So whatever we are thinking or talking we need finances, end of story,” remarked Godwin Kayangwe, the incumbent President of the Uganda Rugby Union and running for a second term in office.

Meanwhile, Rally Fanzone asked why it is so hard to have more sponsors brought on board, highlighting instances where willing sponsors were suffocated by those toeing the main sponsor’s (NBL) line, “Why is it so hard to have other sponsors brought on board? We’ve had instances where a willing sponsor has been suffocated by those toeing the main sponsor’s (NBL) line. I don’t see any harm in having more sponsors involved in carrying the Rugby Cranes, forward. #NBSPressBox.”

Despite challenges, NBS Sport has remained committed to a promise they made at the launch of the 2022/23 Nile Special Rugby Premier League, delivering a live broadcast of a game every single game weekend this year.

One major factor on show, as the URU Presidential Debate raged on, was that with the right leadership and financial backing, Ugandan rugby has the potential to grow and thrive, and it is stakeholders like NBS Sport and many more out there that will continue to play a crucial role in promoting and championing sport in Uganda.