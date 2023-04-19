I recently faced problems in my work place because of multiple bosses I to report to and it was affecting my efficiency and work/life balance. In short order, I was finding myself being bounced between different supervisors.

Everyone at some point felt like they could assign me whatever roles they came up with in their heads perhaps for purposes of improving their own KPIs and quite frankly, I failed to find the balance.

It was then that I realised I was stuck in the middle of a power struggle between bosses and I needed to find workable solutions for myself before I crumbled because of the pressure. I was everywhere, literally everywhere and nowhere at all.

We all know, It is extremely common these days to have more than one boss. Nearly everyone finds it tough keeping the boss happy sometimes. And it is even worse because in that position, it’s likely that you have received a steady flow of conflicting requests and competing deadlines coming to you at the same time from two or more bosses. That’s where things getting out of hand like in my case.

It was until recently that one of the supervisors said to me, “I keep hearing your name about you handling this and that but I am not feeling your impact.” That is where having many bosses becomes complicated and if you’re not careful, you can end up letting all of them down and simultaneously your own career.

Knowing whom to keep happy, making clear where loyalties lie, and facilitating communication – all these hurdles multiply exponentially with two or more bosses. It would be hard to feel the impact of a person stretched wide handling the smallest to the bigger tasks indeed.

I reached out to former diplomat with the UNHCR Michael Owor who handled international staff across Africa and he shared a few pointers that I would love to share with you. The first step is to know what you are up against. Then you can take several steps to mitigate the risks and make your job, and theirs, easier.

However, there are three challenges you would face:

1. Conflicting messages. The more bosses you have the more conflicting messages you get.

2. Overload. With more than one person assigning you work, one of the greatest risks is simply having too much to do.

3. Loyalty. Some bosses want to know that they’re your first priority. If you have more than one boss who feels this way, it’s easy to get caught in the middle

You won’t necessarily face all three of these challenges, but knowing the most common ones can help you identify what you’re going through.

Everyone wants a piece of you, so managing conflict becomes a major challenge. Part of this is about how you manage boundaries. Because if you are not careful you can become totally overwhelmed

When you enter a situation where you work for more than one person, be sure to ask a lot of questions about the reporting structure. Find out who completes your reviews, and who contributes to them. Ask who makes decisions about your compensation, promotions, etc. as understanding who holds the most power will aid you in making decisions about how to act.

Be proactive about your workload – Open communication

Be sure your bosses know what’s on your plate. While it may not be in your job description to negotiate between your bosses, it will behoove you. You can create a shared document that lists all of your ongoing tasks and projects, or you can communicate these items in a weekly check-in meeting.

Don’t take it personally – The Ultimate Mantra

It can be easy to develop paranoid fantasies about how your bosses are out to get you, but more likely than not, this is not the case. Chances are they are simply pushing their own agendas and you are getting caught in the middle. Try not to feel persecuted, but preemptively identify the conflicts and push to resolve them. In fact, having more than one boss can have benefits as well.

Points to Remember

· Keep a positive attitude and remember that the conflicts are most likely because of the situation, not because of you

From an Organisation and HR point of view, ideally situations of multiple bosses should be avoided else minimized at best, to ensure efficiency and smoothness in functioning at large. From employees point of view, be ready for such situations and be patient and communicate proactively regarding your time events and priorities in order to avoid GAP in expectations.

Indeed, learning how to handle multiple bosses is a vital skill in today’s complex organisations. Hope this may be helpful to all of you, caught between multiple bosses.