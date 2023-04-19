By Siem Fredrik van Eck

The leader of People’s Front for Transition, Dr Kizza Besigye has revealed that he is ready to meet President Museveni or his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for a smooth transition.

Besigye made the revelation while addressing the media on Tuesday morning.

Besigye, who has not been in the country for several months due to health problems, spoke of the country’s state, which he said is in a deep crisis.

Besigye said that Gen Muhoozi will not cause any change if he becomes president because what Uganda deserves is not just a change of president but the whole system.

He was also saddened by the continued rallies organised by the First Son in different parts of the country, yet the opposition is barred from the same.

He vowed to traverse the country soon after finalising talks with fellow opposition leaders.

“While I was away, nothing new happened, and everything that happened was not unexpected. The same situations are in just different manifestations,”he said.

The veteran politician and former leader of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) spoke of the capture of the state and the deepening of the crises that Ugandans face today, “We are captive in the state of Uganda. And those that captured the state are embodied in the family of Mr. Museveni.

“The population is not in control of wealth, and they expand their power and disempower the public. Ugandan financial institutions have crashed; if you leave out the struggling Centenary Bank, all other Ugandan banks crashed. They control the information and cloud it against the leading government,” he said.

Besigye said the country faces severe crises and problems extending from infrastructure to healthcare.