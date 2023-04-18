The Uganda Freight Forwarders Association (UFFA) will in partnership with the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), will host the RAME2023 – an international conference that brings together freight logistics stakeholders from the Region Africa and Middle East (RAME).

Speaking during their 21st annual general meeting in Kampala, UFFA chairman, Charles Mwebembezi said the conference will be held between August, 1 and 3 at Commonwealth Resort, Munyonyo.

“The three day conference will attract hundreds of international experts, practitioners and operators in the freight logistics industry .UFFA therefore invites her members and all freight logistics stakeholders in Uganda and across the globe to be part of this networking and match-making platform,” said Mwebembezi.

Hussein Kiddedde, the RAME2023 coordinator noted that the conference presents a great opportunity to Ugandan companies that seek to participate in the heavily standardized oil and gas industry to forge partnerships with more established foreign players.

“In line with national content aspirations, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) has ring-fenced freight logistics business in Uganda’s oil industry to local companies. But we do not need to borrow heavily from banks to invest in capacity building and in assets like trucks and forklifts yet we can partner with international firms who have done such projects before. We will have experienced companies from West Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere seeking joint ventures at RAME2023; so, we encourage UFFA members to partner with them,” said Kiddedde.

He explained that Ugandans will benefit in terms of professional growth by hearing from expert speakers addressing emerging trends in freight logistics post-Covid19 – in line with the conference theme: “Resilience, Adaptability and Diversity in Global Supply Chains”.

“This is the right theme at the right time. We are all trying to find our way post- Covid19 amidst a changing business environment. We will have speakers from Havard, MIT and the biggest multi-nationals in the shipping game tackling current and emerging trends in global supply chains in relation to resilience, adaptability and diversity. The conference the biggest logistics event on the continent this year,” Kiddedde noted.

With Uganda being strategically land-linked, this means it can serve as both a distribution and logistics hub for neighbouring countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Therefore, according to experts, the conference presents the international community a platform to appreciate the logistics-related investment opportunities within the East African Community (EAC).

Professionalism

The annual general meeting also addressed the never-ending need to professionalize the freight logistics industry in Uganda.

UFFA has been coordinating the East African Customs Freight Forwarding Practicing Certificate (EACFFPC) for over 10 years; with 2,152 logistics professionals completing the course in Uganda.

The training equips practicing or prospective practitioners with requisite skills and competencies to operate in the industry.

Uganda also recently became only the fifth country in Africa to have an accredited training centre offering the FIATA diploma in freight forwarding after 26 logistics experts completed the training of trainers (TOT) program and the development of the curriculum.

The process was supported by the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) through the Skills Development Facility (SDF), the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and FIATA.

The 12 months FIATA diploma program is a competence based and vocational training that provides up-skilling in emerging trends in the industry such as multi- modal transport, logistics and supply chain management, customs procedures, warehousing distribution and storage, legal dynamics, insurance, dangerous goods handling and security plus ICT developments like blockchain usage, among others.

“The FIATA diploma will greatly improve Uganda’s freight logistics industry because it is internationally recognized. We encourage all industry stakeholders to take up this training because it allows them to practice anywhere in the world,” UFFA chairman, Charles Mwebembezi noted.

He noted that UFFA’s constant adherence to professionalism has over the years helped URA exceed its revenue targets regularly, hence the Association’s resolve to continue with the same.

“UFFA members may only represent 20% of the players in freight logistics but we handle 80% of Uganda’s import and export trade. In 2022, UFFA’s membership collected over 70% of URA’s customs revenue; a feat that we are proud of as an association,” said Mwebembezi.

Discussing the challenges afflicting the industry, Charles Kareeba, a UFFA founder member and now part of the advisory council noted that even before they had recovered from the effects of Covid19 they have had to contend with the Russia- Ukraine war which have both left a lasting impact on global supply chains.

He also decried the ever-present non-tariff barriers that hamper regional trade.

“It is therefore important that other stakeholders in trade facilitation create a seamless eco-system to enhance efficiency; which is key to ensuring competitiveness besides being a great differentiator in the freight logistics industry,” Kareeba noted.

In board elections, Paul Higiro, Phoebe Muathe and John Kutyabami were re-elected as Secretary General, Treasurer and Board Member (ex-officio) respectively.

Abert Mwebembezi, the Country Manager of CEVA Logistics was also elected onto the UFFA Board.