Opposition kingpin, Dr.Kizza Besigye has said the Karamoja iron sheet saga is only a tip of the iceberg of the corruption that has eaten up government.

“People spend all their time speaking about the iron sheets but it is a small thing and insignificant part of the robbery going on here. The corruption people are talking about is because iron sheets are visible. The thieves of mabaati were unwise and stole what makes a lot of noise That’s why they are in trouble. The mabaati make a lot of noise but these are not the main thieves,” Besigye said.

The four-time presidential candidate was on Tuesday addressing journalists on the state of affairs in the country at his office in Kampala.

Several senior government officials including the Vice President, Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament and senior ministers have been implicated in a scandal in which they diverted pre-painted iron sheets meant for the vulnerable in Karamoja sub-region.

So far, two ministers including Mary Goretti Kitutu for Karamoja and the State Minister for Finance, Amos Lugoloobi have been arraigned before court to answer charges related to the saga.

Speaking on Tuesday, Besigye said it is shameful that almost everyone is now talking about the Karamoja iron sheets saga yet it forms a small fraction of the corruption that has engulfed government.

“These are not the main thieves. You are focusing on the wrong people. The real problem is what is behind this. No body can work in today’s politics without stealing because it starts in elections. The whole system is built on political corruption. Mr. Museveni is there because of political corruption and that’s why he can’t fight it. The mabaati is a demonstration of where the problem is,” Besigye said.

“Other ministers implicated in the saga are in jail but others are still in cabinet! How can you have from the prime minister, speaker, vice president, minister of finance all implicated? What do we have in government? Do e still have anything called government? Do we still have government or thieves?”

Museveni to blame

President Museveni recently said he is not to blame for the rampant corruption in his government.

“As president, I have put in place the leadership code; the office of the IGG; the State House Health Monitoring Committee and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit etc. All this was in addition to the previously existing accountability bodies such as the Auditor-General, CID, ISO, Parliamentary Oversight Committees, etc,” Museveni said.

“However, the corrupt elements try to infiltrate and curtail the actions of these agencies by compromising the personnel there.”

The president said whereas he leads government and is supposed to nip corruption in the bud, he must do everything in accordance with the law.

“Yes, but I must follow the law and the Constitution. These involve the Police to investigate, the government lawyers to prosecute and the judges to convict and punish or acquit. Actually, the president comes in remotely in fighting crime. The president is the head of the executive and all executive authority is given to him or her by Article 99 (1) of the 1995 Constitution. However, he/she must exercise that power according to the Constitution and the laws of Uganda. Otherwise, that wonderful president, will become a problem himself or herself,” Museveni said.

“He(the president) has powers over the political appointments to some extent by appointing ministers, RDCs, etc. He must, however, have clear evidence in order for him not to appoint so and so or dismiss him or her. Otherwise, it will cause new problems of lack of cohesion, of complaints about unfairness etc.”

However, speaking on Tuesday, the opposition strongman rubbished the president’s excuse as being lame.

“You can’t be commander in chief, head of state or president and you don’t have information about who stole these and claim to be president!.. and you claim you are waiting for courts! Now courts have worked, others are in jail but those implicated are still serving as ministers. Clearly, your ministers are just thieves, “Besigye fumed.