The country’s senior editors and media scholars under their body, Uganda Editors’ Guild (UEG) have expressed outrage over “rampant” attacks on journalists by police and security agencies while doing their job.

This comes days after Next Media journalists Francis Isaano and Thomas Kitimbo were pepper-sprayed by a police officer identified as Ogwal Yeeko, as they covered a demonstration by pre-intern doctors in Wandegeya.

Not long ago, Nation Media Group journalist David Awori was also beaten in Busia, allegedly by soldiers, as he covered an engagement between enforcement officers and suspected smugglers.

In a press statement, the editors’ body expressed concerns over police and security agencies’ failure to stop violations on journalists despite previous expressions of commitment to stop the vice.

It should be remembered that following last week’s incident, Uganda Police came out to condemn their officer for acting “unprofessionally” by pepper-spraying the two journalists.

In his April 12, 2023 statement, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the abuse directed at journalists and reporters doing their job would never be justified, further apologising to the media fraternity for the recent violations.

“The officer who acted unprofessionally has been identified as CPL Ogwal Yeeko. Although the officer issued an apology to the journalists, he has still been suspended and handed over to the Professional Standards Unit, for investigations,” Enanga said in a statement.

Whereas UEG welcomes police’s apology and commitment to ending attacks on journalists, they call for more, particularly for police and security agencies to ’walk-the-talk’ in stopping their assault on journalism as a free and robust media benefits all, including security agencies.

According to Reporters San Frontiers (RSF), Uganda has fallen 28 places in its World Press Freedom Index since 2015 and is now ranked 125th out of 180 countries.

The editors say the current state of press freedom in Uganda is not desirable and want police and security agencies to work on changing the status-quo.

“This isn’t a desirable situation for a free press and democratic society. The police and security agencies can reverse this unhelpful trend by building a mutually beneficial relationship with journalists and the media,” UEG noted.

The Uganda Editors’ Guild is an association of the country’s senior editors and media scholars formed to foster professional and viable media that effectively advance a democratic society.