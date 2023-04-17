By Ajok Freda

If you are in Uganda with a Ugandan Sim card, I bet you have already been subjected to the foolery of, “I’m calling from UCC, MTN, or Airtel to inform you that your line will be cut off because you have not registered it.” This no longer requires common sense for one to know it is a fraudster calling because it is common. However, there are people still falling prey!

Moses Lukanga, in charge of Customer Experience at MTN, says they are working to stamp out fraudsters who are reaping where they haven’t sowed, emphasizing that MTN Uganda doesn’t want to see anybody lose their money. They are willing to go to every length to ensure customers’ money is safe.

“When we confirm fraud has happened, we will block the number and the device. We emphasize that they are also quick. It is important that we remain on the lookout for scam attempts,” Lukanga says.

Lukanga has cautioned people to protect their pin, “Memorise your pin code. It is not advisable to write it anywhere. Constantly change your mobile money pin. We have seen relatives defraud their own. Your pin should remain personal. On mobile money, your pin is your identity, the gateway to your money. Fraud will be perpetrated by your pin being exposed and shared.”

He added that MTN will never call you to tell you that your sim card doesn’t work because if you can call and be called, you are registered. “If MTN must contact you, which is a rare occasion when you initiate in most cases, “0312120000 is the only number we use,” Lukanga notes.

Next Media continues to champion the Beera Steady conversation to cushion Ugandans against digital transaction fraudsters.

Eugene Kavuma, Creative & Community Lead at the conglomerate, says there is need for all Ugandans to be better at protecting their digital money, “The ultimate goal of Beera Steady is to enable all of us to be better as a result in terms of Digital money management. We want to hear your testimonies; I look forward to more people following and sharing their stories.”

This rich discussion happened on Thursday evening on NBS TV Twitter Space, where listeners could interact, ask questions, and get instant answers from MTN’s Moses Lukanga. Continue to Beera Steady as we equip you with essential skills to thrive in the digital era.