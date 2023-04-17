The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga had warned that he and the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) will not condone any of its members who are hell-bent on causing a rift with the Kingdom of Buganda or its officials.

Mpuuga said that the warning extends to people who claim to associate with the NUP, don its colours or use its symbols.

He said that the party has run out of patience with such people and will not accept them.

Mpuuga said warned that no one should don the NUP red beret and abuse the Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga. He urged that should such a thing happen, he will rise up to condemn such a person.

“You are donning the People Power beret and you are the same person shouting that the Kabaka should seek medical attention, are you the premier or the Kabaka’s mother? Are you his paternal uncle?” he posed.

Mpuuga said that Buganda Kingdom and NUP are not in any form of competition and that there are people hell-bent on creating a rivalry between the NUP and Buganda Kingdom which he will not allow.

He blamed President Museveni for using certain elements in the NUP to put a “collusion course” between the party and Buganda Kingdom and he will not look on as it happens.

“I am the Kyagulanyi’s Deputy, and the NUP Vice President for Buganda, a former Minister in Buganda Kingdom. I can not betray the cause of mobilizing the people of Buganda to support the NUP.”