By Ajok Freda

Are you still in a dilemma about paying for the blue checkmark on Twitter or you have made up your mind that you don’t need it? Well, for those that have already decided to pay and have paid are already looking different on the platform and also enjoying a different experience.

Meanwhile, those who are legacy blue tick holders are at risk of losing it anytime from now as Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that ‘legacy’ blue checkmarks will be removed from the app, April 20th. Are you ready to be an everyday person or you will pay to have the badge?

The Chief Marketing Officer Next Media and the General Manager Next Com, Danze Edwin has encouraged organisations, media personalities, influencers and people of interest on the global stage to pay for the blue badge as they stand to gain from the move, “A business must pay. You must always keep up with the trend. Twitter Blue has benefits for businesses. I would advise individuals not to pay unless they are a media personality, an influencer, or someone of interest. If you are a ‘nobody’, paying for Twitter Blue won’t be important.”

With payment of Twitter blue, you are able to write more words, you are able to grow your followers faster and reach a wider audience. This according to Beewol, a digital marketer, waters down the platform experience. He however acknowledges that if you want to get all the juice that Twitter has, you have to pay, “For any business that is looking to have Twitter as one of their platforms, paying for verification would be worthwhile. You get wider reach.” Beewol swears he won’t be on the band wagon of those paying, “Anybody can now pay for Twitter blue and become an authority. That for me is a very huge danger. Twitter now is pushing the agenda to pay, those who have paid will have more followers and more reach. I’m very okay with my follower count going low.”

Winnie Nantogo, a tech journalist and influencer has said this whole blue badge purchase situation will affect her work, but she is not ready to pay, “I won’t pay for the blue badge, I don’t see any reason, it will affect my work a bit, but again, Twitter has never been a great driver for website traffic.”

The blue badge used to be a badge of honour and prestige, very hard to get and only for a select few who have gone through rigorous vetting process, now the only sieve there is, is your ability to pay the money.

It used to ooze authenticity and authority. It is a new era where money talks, but come to think of it, money must talk because Twitter has got to be profitable to the owner, right?

