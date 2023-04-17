Islam is the perfect religion which gives instruction about every field in life.

From individual life to combined life, economic, social, civic, every field is significantly covered by Islam.

One of the essential issues that Islam emphasises is how a neighbour should be treated.

Different Muslims scholars define the neighbour who resides within 40 homes on each side of a house.

A common definition of neighbour is the one who resides next to your house.

According to great Muslim scholar Imam Abu Hanifa, the neighbour can be defined as the quarter of a city or town.

Different hadith and several places in the holy book Quran qualify the right to the neighbour.

For example, a hadith was narrated by Abu-Hurayrah in which Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) said, ”Whoever believes in Allah and the day of judgment must not annoy his neighbour.”

Multiple guidelines regarding neighbour’s rights have been provided in the different books, including the holy book of Quran and the other six editions of hadith.

Having a good relationship with the neighbour, having care for them, and possible help in meeting their needs is some form of their rights.

In another Hadith, Prophet Muhammad said: “If the person eats according to his needs, but his neighbour remains hungry due to absence of foods, the person is not a believer”

Below are some of the fundamental rights of the neighbour

Help the neighbour in a time of distress

Congratulate him if he or her if they meet with success

If he or she sins, prevent it from being known

Must attend the funeral ceremony

If he or she is ill, must visit him or her

Sharing edibles

Harassing is not allowed in any way

Don’t’ raise your building to block the air

Help him with money in terms of a loan

Provide the relief if he or she needs