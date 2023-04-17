State Minister for Finance, Amos Lugoloobi has been arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court and charged with dealing in suspected stolen property in relation to Karamoja iron sheets.

Lugoloobi who was arrested on Friday and detained at Kira division police headquarters in Wakiso district was on Monday afternoon slapped with two counts of dealing with suspect property contrary to section 21(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act.

The charges were read by acting Senior Principal Magistrate Grade One, Abert Asiimwe.

Prosecution alleges that Lugoloobi, who is also the MP for Ntenjeru North constituency in Kayunga district between July 14, 2022 and February 28 2023 and February, 1, 2023 and March, 16, 2023 at the Office of the Prime Minister stores in Namanve at different places in Matugga and Kayunga dealt with government property including 700 pre-painted iron sheets having reason to believe that they were acquired as result of loss of public property under section 10(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act.

When asked to comment about the charges, Lugoloobi denied any wrongdoing.

“Your worship I have heard and understood the charges but I am not guilty,” Lugoloobi said.

The state prosecutors led by Stanley Moses Baine told court that inquiries into the matter are not yet complete and asked court for more time.