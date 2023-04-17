This year’s NSSF annual Career Expo is expected to benefit over 5,000 students in seven universities countrywide, with a focus on empowering them with skills to succeed in the emerging gig economy.

The two-week expo will be held from today, April, 17 to 28 in Makerere University Business school, Makerere University, Isbat university, Kyambogo university, Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi, Bishop Stuart university and Kampala international university.

Reflecting on the expo theme, Succeeding in the gig economy- the future of jobs, Patrick Ayota- NSSF acting Managing Director challenged the youth to try alternative work opportunities to make a living as they search for their dream job in formal employment.

“We are cognizant of the fact that gig work is increasingly becoming important as a potential pathway to employment creation, given that the youth unemployment rate in Uganda is high. It is our plan, therefore, to help university students learn, explore and earn from this alternative work opportunity in this year’s career expo,”Ayota said.

“Specifically, students will learn how to unlock their intrinsic skill set to flourish in the gig market, balancing gig work with a permanent job, turning gig work into a flourishing business, financial literacy among others.”

At least 41 percent of youth, which represents 9.3 million aged between 18 and 30 years are not engaged in any productive activity, according to findings in the 2021 Uganda National Labour Force Survey, conducted by Uganda Bureau of Statistics.

“Additionally, we would like to use this platform to enhance students’ knowledge on their right to social security and its importance. Now that the NSSF Amendment Act provides for mandatory contributions for all employees, it is critical, more than ever to enlighten the students and even recruit them to NSSF early enough, kickstart their journey to social security.” Ayota added.

This year’s expo is organized in partnership with Absa bank and Brighter Monday, an online jobs platform that connects job seekers with employers.

Helen Nangonzi Basuuta ,Absa Bank’s Marketing and Customer Experience Director said that they partnered with the Fund for this initiative to further support university students as they transitioned from the world of education to employment.

“Absa shall support the organisation of the expo with shs30m contribution and further help participating students to develop their employment or self-employment prospects by accessing online career guidance, skills-related short courses and job search tools, among other resources, through our Ready to Work initiative,” She said.

Xenia Wachira, Country Manager – Brighter Monday said that participating students would get free access to their CV writing & improvement services for 1 month.

Initiated 12 years ago, the NSSF career expo was initiated to enable university students prepare for life after university by equipping them with skills and knowledge to increase their employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

To-date, NSSF has reached 155,000 students across various universities countrywide.