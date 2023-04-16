Voters from Kotido district have come out publicly threatening to throw out their current MPs for being silent in Parliament.
“We have been abandoned by this government because of our representatives who are silent.”, Sean Paul Atanya said.
A section of the residents say the silence of the MPs conceals the current insecurity in Kotido, in which residents have lost their livelihoods to cattle raiders.
“Kotido district needs a special focus to end gun violence and the rampant cattle raids. The government can only pay attention to it if it is raised in Parliament or brought to public attention.”, Ariang Andrew, another resident told Nile Post.
“In my village gun shots go off nearly every night. We are living in fear, with no one to represent our views. ” Peter Lokwii, a resident of Kanawat revealed.
Locham Alex a resident of Central Division disclosed that the MPs in question have also failed to fulfill their campaign pledges.
“The best they have done is to hide from us because they know we will remind them of their manifestos and unfulfilled promises.”
MPs are obliged to relay concerns from their respective constituencies to the Parliament, it’s what the representation role entails. MPs are also required to participate in Committees, attend plenary sittings and any other Parliamentary activities. During plenary, Members present the views of their constituents through raising issues of national importance, presenting petitions, lay reports and debate them
It is also required of the members to follow up on implementation of Government programs in their constituencies.
Other roles include: moving a motion in the House to cause action to be taken by Parliament on the matter
Kotido is represented by three members of Parliament, ISMAIL Muhammad Lomwar, Lokii Peter ABRAHAMS and the Woman MP, Aleper Margaret Achila all reportedly failing to raise issues affecting their electorates.
