Voters from Kotido district have come out publicly threatening to throw out their current MPs for being silent in Parliament.

“We have been abandoned by this government because of our representatives who are silent.”, Sean Paul Atanya said.

A section of the residents say the silence of the MPs conceals the current insecurity in Kotido, in which residents have lost their livelihoods to cattle raiders.

“Kotido district needs a special focus to end gun violence and the rampant cattle raids. The government can only pay attention to it if it is raised in Parliament or brought to public attention.”, Ariang Andrew, another resident told Nile Post.

Residents of Kotido parading during the 2021 campaigns

“In my village gun shots go off nearly every night. We are living in fear, with no one to represent our views. ” Peter Lokwii, a resident of Kanawat revealed.

Locham Alex a resident of Central Division disclosed that the MPs in question have also failed to fulfill their campaign pledges.

“The best they have done is to hide from us because they know we will remind them of their manifestos and unfulfilled promises.”

MPs are obliged to re­lay con­cerns from their re­spec­tive con­stituen­cies to the Parliament, it’s what the rep­re­sen­ta­tion role en­tails. MPs are also re­quired to par­tic­i­pate in Com­mit­tees, at­tend ple­nary sit­tings and any other Par­lia­men­tary ac­tiv­i­ties. Dur­ing ple­nary, Mem­bers pre­sent the views of their con­stituents through rais­ing is­sues of na­tional im­por­tance, pre­sent­ing pe­ti­tions, lay re­ports and de­bate them

It is also re­quired of the mem­bers to fol­low up on im­ple­men­ta­tion of Gov­ern­ment pro­grams in their con­stituen­cies.

Other roles in­clude: mov­ing a mo­tion in the House to cause ac­tion to be taken by Par­lia­ment on the mat­ter

Kotido is represented by three members of Parliament, ISMAIL Muhammad Lomwar, Lokii Peter ABRAHAMS and the Woman MP, Aleper Margaret Achila all reportedly failing to raise issues affecting their electorates.