The month of Ramadhan has given Muslims the opportunity to develop or form good habits.

These include: praying regularly, controlling one’s temper, being more patient, fasting, sadaqah (Giving charity), night prayers among others.

Ramadhan is also meant to be an actual motivation to spike a change in one’s lifestyle with hopes that it would eventually be adopted over the month and into the rest of the year.

For instance, the Quran is only visited once a year and, upon completion of the month, is placed back on the shelf. Similarly, the Salah(prayers) of the night and fasting are also not continued.

The question is, would we be able to maintain these habits after Ramadhan? How does one hold on to these good practices after the month has concluded?

Allah tells us in the Quran: “…and do good. Indeed, Allah loves those who do good.” (2:195)

Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) also has told us that the most loved deeds by Allah are those that are consistent.

“Do good deeds properly, sincerely and moderately and know that your deeds will not make you enter Paradise, and that the most beloved deed to Allah is the most regular and constant even if it were little.” (Bukhari)

So, here are some of the tips that can help a Muslim to stay steadfast after Ramadhan:

Purify your intentions. Ensure that your good deeds are only for Allah.

Ask Allah for consistency in your good deeds. By asking Allah for His help, you are showing your sincerity.

Continue practicing voluntary fasting: Though fasting is obligatory during Ramadhan, Muslims can also fast on days outside the holy month and be rewarded. For instance, you can fast every Monday and Thursday.

Set a time to recite the Quran: Set aside one hour every day solely to recite and internalise the Quran.

Continue to make Dua(supplication) and to ask for Allah’s guidance: If you have been making dua consistently and heavily during Ramadhan, then it’s good to continue with this practice.

Keep on giving charity to help the needy.

Observe all your obligatory prayers in time

Always be kind to others