Police at Wakiso are investigating circumstances under which two people were found with 17 children suspected to have been trafficked.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, on Saturday, a source reported to the police that a lady with 17 young children was sighted at the Nkoowe-Mende boda boda stage in Nkoowe village, Kaliti parish, Wakiso district at around 5 am.

“Officers from Wakiso police responded immediately and recovered all the children and their luggage. Two suspects, Niyebare Kalorine and Ashaba Dina, were arrested and are currently detained at Wakiso police station. A case of child trafficking has been registered at Wakiso,”Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that buring the investigation, it was established that the children were aged between 1 to 6 years and did not know any language apart from English.

“They also did not know where they came from. The children were found to be in bad condition with bruises and wounds all over the body, especially on the buttocks, arousing suspicions of child torture.”

According to police, one of the suspects reported that the children were being taken to Mbarara district but could not provide more information as she feigned ignorance of the language, raising more suspicion.

“The police are continuing with the investigation, with inquiries still ongoing. The privacy and safety of the children are being protected, and their rights to protection and care are being upheld. The police urge anyone with information related to this case to come forward and assist in the investigation.”