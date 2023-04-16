Retired High Court Judge, Wilson Masalu Musene has died at the age of 67, the Judiciary has announced.

“This is to announce the death of retired Judge of the High Court Wilson Masalu Musene that occurred this evening in Mbale,”a statement by the judiciary read in part.

However, not so many details about the cause of death have been provided.

Musene officially retired in March 2021 after clocking the mandatory 65 years.

Whereas after retirement, judges are added three more extra months to wind up any pending chamber work, Justice Musene wasn’t allowed this time and was sent on forced leave by the Principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija.

Justice Museveni has served as a resident judge at the High Court in Kampala, Mpigi and Soroti among others.

In 2020, Justice Musene was together with another judge, and advocate were imposed with financial sanctions and visa restricts by the US government after being indicted over their alleged involved in a scam that saw young children removed from their families in Uganda and placed into a corrupt adoption network, aided by the facilitation of officials.

Musene was accused of aiding this adoption scam but he died the same.