Gotv has announced optimisation of its channel numbering effective Wednesday April 19, 2023.

According to the statement by MultiChoice Uganda, the parent company of GOtv, the changes in the numbering system are aimed at improving their customers’ viewing experience.

”To ensure that you can keep up with all the twists and turns of your favourite programmes and movies, we’ve embarked on a journey of renumbering our channels to make it as easy as possible for you to find what you’re looking for and to discover fresh content when you’re in the mood for something new,” MultiChoice said in a statement.

The company added that with addition of more content on its platform, coupled with growth and evolvement of the channel grid, they reached a point where some blocks are full, and some channels hide in hard-to-find places.

GOtv further revealed they also found that some of their language-specific channels, like GOtv’s Portuguese channels, are now mixed in with English-medium channels, making it tricky for Portuguese customers to find what they’re looking for.

”So, to make the viewing experience as lovable as possible for GOtv viewers, we’ve adapted how channels are numbered so that viewers can get to these channels without too much scrolling,” the company stated.

GOtv further said that its flagship channels, popular local channels, movies, and telenovelas all will have their own clearly marked blocks.

“With this new and improved way of numbering, we can keep up with changes and add new channels without causing too much trouble.”