At least 10 Al Shabaab fighters were put out of action on Saturday after attempting to ambush UPDF soldiers serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia.

“The Al shabaab terrorists attempted to ambush ATMIS forces in Janale. The forces were on foot patrol from Janaale to Bufow,” the UPDF contingent spokesperson in Somalia, Maj Peter Mugisa said on Sunday morning

The Ugandan army warned that it will never be business as usual when the Al Shabaab seeks to attack ATMIS forces.

“We commend our forces for continuing to exhibit high level of military tactics and fighting skills as they continue to fight terrorism in Somalia. This is a strong message to Alshabaab not to make any attempts to attack our forces but rather surrender to ATMIS or to the Somali National Army.”

The Jihadist outfit has continued to suffer heavy losses, thanks to ATMIS troops currently deployed in Somalia.

For example since the beginning of this year, over 300 fighters belonging to the group have been put out of action after attempting to attack several government installations in Somalia.

In February, Somala national army officials said operations carried out in Hiiraan in Hirshabelle State, Mudug in Galmudug State and lower Jubba region in Jubaland State had led to the killing of over 200 al-Shabab militants.

The UPDF is part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia that mandated with preparing the government in Mogadishu to take control of the country’s affairs without the help of foreigners as it is now.

To ensure this, the Ugandan troops have helped in training the Somalia National Army and the police force.