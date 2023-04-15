By Blessing Kahumuzah

Keith Muhakanizi was a Ugandan economist most well-known for holding the position of Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and Secretary to the Treasury.

Born in 1959 in Rukungiri District to the late Rev. Kosia Kajwengye and the late Zeridah Kajwengye he was one of 7 children, 4 boys and 3 girls. Muhakanizi was educated at Makerere University where he earned his Bachelors of Commerce, he then went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Developmental Economics from Williams College, Massachusetts, USA.

The fallen titan of the world of finance and one of the longest serving technocrats in the Ministry of Finance, Muhakanizi began his career working as the Director of Economic Affairs; he then moved to the position of Deputy Secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance. He was then appointed to the position of Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Finance; following the resignation of the long-serving PS the late Chris Kassami in 2013. In July 2021 he was appointed to the position of Permanent Secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister by President Museveni.

Touted by Maurice Mugisha in a tweet as a part of “Uganda’s Economic Recovery dream team!” He was one third of the three giants of finance and economics, which included the late Chris Kassami and the late BOU Chairman Emmanuel Mutebile. Muhakanizi was key to NRM’s economic reform in the 1990’s after they captured power in 1986. He was crucial to Uganda’s effective execution of the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) programme, and he played a vital role in the formation and implementation of Uganda’s National Development Plans. This was the start of his meteoric rise through the ranks, that would etch his name into the history books.

He helped develop the Public Finance Management Act, the Bank of Uganda Act among others. He played a vital role in mobilising revenue and created commitment control procedures that drove the development, implementation and reformation of economic policies at the Ministry of Finance for over a decade that re-established the macroeconomic stability of Uganda’s economy.

For all his achievements Muhakanizi had his fair share of controversy and failings. He was strongly criticised for the excessive public spending and many supplementary budgets that passed under his watch. He also came under fire in 2019 for his standoff with the Hon. Evelyn Anite during the UTL (Uganda Telecom) recapitalization process that eventually ended up in a scandal. The two locked heads on whether to audit the company as the President had directed or not, and who would audit the company.

Julius Mucunguzi, Under Secretary General for Public Relations and Engagement at the Organization of Educational Cooperation tweeted:

“When Keith Muhakanizi arrived @OPMUganda he called a general meeting of all technical staff, from the lowest cadre to the commissioners and undersecretaries and pledged the following: to restore confidence of staff, promote adherence to the law, ensure discipline and push for results.”

Mwesigwa Rukutana, Minister of State for Labour eulogised his colleague as “a humble, obedient, listening and advisable civil servant”. According to him Muhakanizi was an exemplary individual saying in his “thirty years of political life, Keith is the only Government official I ever saw, so many times, telling the President to his face; “Your Excellency, we cannot do that”! Or even interrupting him mid-speech!!”

He passed away at the age of 64 in Milan, Italy where he had been flown for treatment for cancer related complications.