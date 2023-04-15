Building a mosque for the sake of Allah is a deed that will always bring a Muslim great rewards, both here and in the hereafter.

No matter how little, creating a mosque offers numerous indescribable benefits.

A Muslim will receive rewards for each and every person who enters to worship, recite the Quran, supplicate, and more.

The Prophet Muhammad(Peace Be Upon Him) said, “When a man dies, his deeds come to an end except for three things: Sadaqah Jariyah (continuing charity), knowledge which is beneficial, or a virtuous descendant who prays for him.”

A great example of Sadaqah Jariyah is the construction of a mosque.

The benefits of helping to build a mosque are endless, and Allah will continue to bless you even in the hereafter as long as people continue to use the mosque you contributed to.

As such a Muslim Scholar ,Sheikh Mustafa Muyingo urged Muslims to donate towards the construction of Nakaloke mosque.

Muslims in Northern Mbale City Division previously started hunting for over shillings 1 billion to complete the construction of Nakaloke centre mosque.

To help in this noble cause, Salam Television launched a fundraising drive to help in the competition of the mosque.

Salam Television is working with its charity arm Salam Charity spearheading a fundraising for the construction of the Mosque.

This multibillion project will house a Qur’an School, primary and secondary school and a clinic.

Sheikh Muyingo underscored the need of everyone’s participation in the building the house of Allah.

A Muslim can start donating towards the Mosque project today to build a masjid that will help our brothers and sister pray in comfort and security.

Help yourself in this life and the next by helping others worship today.