President Museveni was supposed to be in Sudan’s Capital Khartoum for an official visit at the invitation of Gen Abdel Fattah Al- Burhan, the President of the Sovereign Transitional Council of the country this weekend.

According to a media source in Sudan, the President had been expected to land at the airport in Khartoum on one of these days, but he called off the visit just a few days ago.

“By today, the delegation of H.E President Museveni was expected to be here, and he would land either tomorrow Sunday or Monday according to the information here,” the media source intimated.

The visit according to the source was a result of an invite by Gen Al-Burhan in 2019 to President Museveni.

Upon Museveni’s visit, the two leaders would hold Bilateral talks on cooperation among other issues.

Nile Post can not confirm that President Museveni was due to visit Khartoum, but communications from State House indicate he also delegated the annual Muslim Iftar Dinner to Vice President Jesicca Alupo before retreating to his country farm in Kisozi, Gomba District.

According to Aljazeera News, Heavy gunfire and explosions rang out in Sudan’s capital Khartoum following days of tension between the army and a powerful paramilitary group.

Shooting and blasts took place on Saturday in the vicinity of Sudan’s army headquarters and the defence ministry in central Khartoum, as well as the presidential palace and airport.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, was reportedly safe.

In a phone interview with Al Jazeera, the commander of the Rapid Support Forces – General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti – called army chief al-Burhan “a criminal” and accused the military of carrying out a coup.