Bukoto South Member of Parliament, Dr. Twaha Kagabo has reportedly ditched National Unity Platform (NUP) and joined MK Movement, a pressure group spearheaded by First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

On Friday, Kagabo, was spotted with Muhoozi and other MK Movement leaders in Kasambya constituency during a fundraising campaign for women and youth development groups, fuelling reports that he has joined the Muhoozi group.

MK Movement vice chairperson for Western Uganda, Balaam Barugahara, has since confirmed that his boss and Kagabo reached a deal that saw the latter join MK Movement.

”Dr Kagabo Twaha Mzee MP for Bukoto South Lwengo district dumps National Unity Platform, Joins the MK Movement, says Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba the next President of Uganda….more details will follow..“ Balaam tweeted.

The development comes days after NUP president, Robert Kyagulanyi denounced the Bukoto South MP for going against the party position on national and political matters.

Meeting NUP leaders from Bukoto last week, Kyagulanyi said they had lost trust in Kagabo for continuously defying party instructions by attending events organised by the regime and skipping NUP meetings.

“I would be happy if I could have seen your MP Kagabo here, but he isn’t here. As a leader, I’m telling you he crossed over and is no longer with us; of course, we stopped trusting him,” said Bobi Wine.

For months now, Kagabo and NUP have been at loggerheads. The opposition party accuses Kagabo of betraying ‘the struggle’ by continuing to praise the incumbent regime which the party accuses of gross human rights violations on Ugandans.

Recently, Kagabo angered NUP when he defied the party’s instructions and attended a special Parliamentary sitting held at Kololo and attended by President Yoweri Museveni. He was the only NUP MP present at the sitting.

However, in his defence, Kagabo said he had decided to attend the special sitting because the opposition is no longer dependable and his focus now is to represent his people of Bukoto South in the House.