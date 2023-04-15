By Okello Samuel

Regular vehicle maintenance is essential for keeping your car running smoothly and avoiding breakdowns on the road. It is an essential aspect of your car maintenance that should not be overlooked. It is a critical step in ensuring the safety and longevity of your vehicle, as well as avoiding costly repairs down the line. However, it is not enough to simply drop your car in for service; you must also ensure that the service is done right. In this week’s write-up, we will discuss some tips on how to ensure that you are doing your vehicle service correctly.

Choose the Right Service Provider

The first step in ensuring that you are doing vehicle service right is choosing the right service provider. A routine service and maintenance schedule should be done by a mechanic who not only understands your car model but also has a keen product knowledge and confidence in what they’re fitting and how they’re fitting the products on your car. It is as important to select a reputable service provider who has experience working on your type of vehicle as it was in choosing the vehicle model to purchase itself. You can ask for recommendations from friends or family, or you can do your research online to find reviews and ratings for different service providers. Additionally, it is essential to ensure that the service provider is certified and has the necessary equipment and tools to handle your vehicle’s needs.

Follow the Manufacturer’s Recommendations

Another critical aspect of doing vehicle service right is following the manufacturer’s recommendations. Every vehicle comes with a maintenance schedule that outlines the recommended service intervals for various components. It is essential to follow this schedule to ensure that your vehicle receives the necessary attention and maintenance. Failure to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations can lead to significant problems down the line, resulting in costly repairs and time-consuming inconveniences.

Regular Oil Changes

Regular oil changes are a crucial part of vehicle service that should not be overlooked. Oil lubricates the engine and keeps it running smoothly, which is essential for the vehicle’s longevity. Additionally, regular oil changes can help improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. It is essential to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations regarding oil changes, which typically range from every 5,000 to 15,000 kilometers.

Inspect and Replace Worn Out Components

During vehicle service, it is crucial to inspect various components, such as brake pads and brake fluid, tires, and air filters, AC filters, door locks and door arresters, battery and charging systems, transmission fluid quantity and quality, cooling systems, suspension components and more for signs of wear and tear. Worn-out components can lead to significant problems down the line, such as reduced performance, decreased fuel efficiency, and even accidents. Therefore, it is essential to replace these components as needed to ensure the safety and reliability of your vehicle.

Get your wheels aligned and tires rotated

Wheel alignment and tire rotation isn’t only a preserve for when suspension repairs have been performed. After every vehicle service, ensure that proper wheel alignment is also performed so that your car handles correctly and safely on the road. It can also help prevent uneven tire wear, identify any unnoticed anomaly with the driveline for which corrective action can be made and increase fuel efficiency.

Don’t neglect the small things

Regularly checking and maintaining the small things, such as windshield wipers, bulbs, seat belts, AC heating and cooling, minor dents and scratches, dashboard warning lights and so on can help ensure that your vehicle runs smoothly and safely.

Keep Records of Service

Finally, it is important to keep records of your vehicle’s service history. This information can be useful when selling your car, as it provides evidence of the vehicle’s meticulous maintenance and care. Additionally, keeping records of service can help you stay on top of recommended service intervals and ensure that you are doing vehicle service right.

In conclusion, vehicle service is an essential aspect of car maintenance that should not be overlooked. To ensure that you are doing vehicle service right, it is crucial to choose the right service provider, follow the manufacturer’s recommendations, perform regular oil changes as recommended in the schedule, inspect, and replace worn-out components, and keep records of service. By following these tips, you can help ensure the safety, reliability, and longevity of your vehicle.

OKELLO SAMUEL

B.Eng. Automotive and Power Engineering

Technical Director

S-Line Motors LTD

Plot 6, Ojara Close, Mbuya

https://goo.gl/maps/bEGeVEN7tUVTqHnu8

0779745722 / 0708000888