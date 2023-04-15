By Tracy Ikopit

The inaugural iKon Awards took place on March 25, 2023 at the Kampala Serena Hotel, and it was a night to remember. The event was organized to recognize and celebrate the talent in the Ugandan film and television industry, and it did just that.

The event was hosted by comedian Uncle Mo and actress Anitah Fabiola, and they did a fantastic job of keeping the audience entertained throughout the evening. The guest list included Nollywood star Ramsey Nouah, musician Eddy Kenzo, and the reigning Miss Uganda 2023 Hannah Karema, among many other notable guests. The award ceremony was attended by esteemed guests in the fashion, music, film, and television industries, making it a star-studded event.

The iKon Awards also had Next Media as one of its sponsors, which is a great partnership for both the event and the media company. Next Media’s mission aligns perfectly with the pillars of Uganda that the iKon Awards seek to uphold, which are Celebrate Uganda, Love Uganda, Inspire Hope, and Explore Uganda. This partnership allowed the event to reach a wider audience, as it was broadcast live on Sanyuka TV, NBS TV, and Afro Mobile – which allowed those in the diaspora to tune in.

One of the most impressive aspects of the iKon Awards was the number of award categories. There were 25 award categories, which celebrated various aspects of the Ugandan film and television industry. The awards included Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Short Film, Best Feature Film, Best TV Series, and many more. This wide range of categories ensured that different talents and areas of the industry were recognized and celebrated.

One of the most notable winners of the night was Michael Wawuyo Jr., who won the Best Actor Award presented by Ramsey Nouah. Wawuyo Jr. is a talented actor who has been making waves in the Ugandan film industry, and this award is a testament to his hard work and dedication. Another big winner of the night was the short film The Girl in the Yellow Jumper, directed by Loukman Ali. The film won five awards, including Best Short Film, Best Director of a Short Film, Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, and Best Production Design. Kafa Coh was also a big winner, taking home four awards, including Best Feature Film, Best Director of a Feature Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Editing.

One of the highlights of the night was the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to Prof J.W. Katende. Katende is a renowned figure in the Ugandan film industry, and this award was a fitting tribute to his contribution to the industry.

In addition to the awards ceremony, there were also notable performances by local artists such as Irene Ntale and “soet” Kabera Angel. These performances added to the entertainment factor of the event and gave attendees a chance to enjoy live music while celebrating the talented individuals being recognized.

Overall, the iKon Awards was a beautiful night of showcasing Ugandan talent. The event celebrated the best of the Ugandan film and television industry, and it was a great opportunity for the industry to come together and recognize the hard work and dedication of its talented individuals. The event was a huge success, and it has set the bar high for future editions of the iKon Awards.