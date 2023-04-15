We have living legends who have had sex with over 500 people. Take your time and start from the beginning, write them down and for those whose names you don’t remember, write a place where it happened.

When you are done, bundle them up and count. You will be shocked at how many people you have laid. Everyone should take some time and find out how many spirits they are fighting. Sex has a spiritual thing attached.

Every time you have sex with someone a part of them sticks with you. It is never just a one-night stand. It is someone moaning your name, it is your cum mixing up, it is a moment shared. Something you can’t easily wash off.

We all have a standard number we give when we are asked about the number of people we have slept with. How fast we say just three still shocks us. But have you really taken the time to count how many people (living and dead) you have consumed?

After you have done that, how good do you think you are in bed? Have you had a genuine conversation with your person and asked them how good they think you are? Have you taken the time to know your rate in the sex space?

And yes it matters how good you are in bed. Stop underrating sex. Sometimes your scorecard in that field will determine how long you will keep her cumming, sorry coming.

Sometimes you have that huge body count because you are that bad. Everyone who tastes you runs as fast as they can. So the numbers keep piling up. Have a genuine conversation with yourself and remember their reaction just after the sex.

Learn to read people. People act, say things and react a certain way when the sex is great. After a good round, a man will cuddle and talk about how they felt when they were inside you.

Women will hold on tight. They will lay on your chest. They want to keep you for themselves. They start talking about next time. They plan to be better. Good sex makes them think of the next time.

When you get a woman who is great in bed, they will teach you how to become great. They will teach you how, where, and when to stroke. They will teach you how to kegel your machine gun when you are inside them. They will teach you how to make any woman squirt.

A master in bed will teach their woman how they want her and how to be great in bed. A man that knows their way around Choockie will make sure they teach their woman how to give it to them.

A man knows when he needs to feel the walls around his machine gun. A man knows what he wants to feel when he is about to cum. A man knows how tight he wants it for him to cum. You can’t kegel for him all the time, but you can at the right time and he will deliver.

Till next time, quality over quantity.