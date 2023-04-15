Absa Bank Uganda has donated ICT equipment including 17 computers and a projector worth shs44 million to the Police Training School in Kabalye as parts of its continued efforts to support the resourcing of the force.

The equipment was received by the Commandant of the School, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ezekiel Emitu .

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the bank’s Managing Director, Mumba Kalifungwa said the donation is a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to facilitating education and skills development as well as promoting a just society by supporting efforts to increase the efficiency of public institutions, such as the Uganda Police Force.

The school commandant, ACP Ezekiel Emitu applauded the bank for the gesture.

“We appreciate Absa Bank of honoring their pledge to continue supporting the school. With these computers, our officers and trainees at Kabalye Police Training School will have access to the latest technology and software, which will enable them to gain the necessary skills to combat modern-day crime,”Emitu said.

He noted that the acquisition of the computers is a testament to the fruitful partnership between Uganda Police and Absa Bank.

“As we receive this donation, we pledge to make the best use of it and ensure that it benefits our trainees and officers. I also use this occasion to reiterate our commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in our service to the nation.”

During the same event, Absa staff also took part in a tree planting exercise planting a total of 2,000 trees covering a total of three acres provided by the school as part of the bank’s drive to conserve the environment through the restoration of forest cover in Uganda.

“As a truly African brand, we have a vested interest in supporting Africa’s long-term environmental sustainability. We recognise our country’s vulnerability to climate change, and together with like-minded partners, intend to contribute to mitigating climate risks and conservation of biodiversity,” the Absa Uganda Managing Director, Kalifungwa Mumba said.

Presiding over the event, Akiiki Asiimwe Florence, Woman Member of Parliament for Masindi applauded the bank for the donation, recognizing the importance of public-private partnerships in supporting the development of critical public institutions such as Kabalye Police Training School.

“Technology is very vital. It has the potential to boosts the capacity of law enforcement agencies and promotes effective policing and crime prevention. In addition, tree planting is essential for environmental conservation and I applaud Absa for championing this cause. I encourage various corporate entities and stakeholders to emulate this and contribute towards the sustainable development of our nation,” she said.