With every platform and social event buzzing with an upbeat type of music, the first edition of Blankets and Wine this year will feature a new house music stage-the sound lab.

This will cater for afro house, deep house, Amapiano, and kwaito music lovers at the 29th edition of the Blankets and Wine festival on April, 30, 2023 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Performing for the second time in Uganda, acclaimed South African star Cassper Nyovest is set to wow revelers alongside Sol Generation’s Bensoul, Rwanda’s soul singer Mike Kaihura, and our very own Joshua Baraka, Azawi, and more for the perfect afro house music experience.

“Blankets and Wine is excited to introduce this new feature-the sound lab, for an all-around unfiltered experience of the house music genre. We can’t wait to vibe and groove at this 29th edition,” said Chantal Ngenzi, General Manager of House of DJs .

The quarterly Tusker Cider-sponsored festival has become a staple event in Uganda’s entertainment scene garnering huge crowds and delivering top-notch experiences.

“We are working closely with the organizers to deliver yet another memorable experience at this edition of Blankets and Wine to all show goers. This edition is to once again join our consumers within and outside Uganda in celebration of the diverse African music genres that each of the performing artists will bring into play at the event,” noted the Tusker Premium Cider representative, Solomon Moloa.

Tickets for the 29th edition of Blankets and Wine will be sold online on flexipay and physically at Funz Video outlets, Shisa Nyama Village in Bugolobi, Zone 7 Restaurant and Bar-Mbuya, and Kenji’s Cocktail Bar in Kisementi at shs100,000 for early bird and shs150,000 at the gate.