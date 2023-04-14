Police have confirmed the arrest and detention of State Minister for Finance Amos Lugoloobi over his involvement in the Karamoja iron sheets scandal.

“As a result, he has been arrested and detained at Kira Division, pending court,” Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said in a statement on Friday evening.

According to the police spokesperson, Lugoloobi’s arrest follows the sanctioning of charges against him by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Following the ongoing investigations into the alleged theft and diversion of Iron sheets meant for the Karamoja region, the office of the DPP has sanctioned criminal charges against Hon. Amos Lugolobi, the Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development.”

The development comes on the backdrop of the release on bail of Minister for Karamoja, Mary Goretti Kitutu on Friday morning after spending on remand almost a week.

She was charged with corruption and causing government loss .

President Museveni recently said he would take “a political” action against all those involved in the iron sheets scandal.

This has since been interpreted as firing them from cabinet.

The president has also said that all those who used the iron sheets meant for Karamoja to benefit their constituents should return them or pay their equivalence in cash.

He however noted that those who used them for personal gains should have charges preferred against them.

Minister Lugolobi is one of those who used the Karamoja iron sheets for their own benefit when he used them to roof a cattle shed in Kayunga.

The scandal has led to a public outcry after iron sheets meant for low-cost housing for the Karachuna in Karamoja were diverted by several politicians including ministers.

Among others implicated in the scandal is the Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among and State Minister for Karamoja, Agnes Nandutu.

President Museveni recently described the act of diverting the Karamoja iron sheets as being subversive since these were meant for among others, the Karachuna(Karamojong warriors) as part of government efforts to fight insecurity in the area.

He therefore noted that those involved in the scandal can only be equated to those trying to weaken government.

The statement could partly explain the manner in which those involved have been handled, different from other scandals.

It remains to be seen if all those involved will be prosecuted up to the last dot.