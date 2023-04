President Yoweri Museveni has said he is “shocked” to hear about the death of former Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi.

The president said that he has been aware of Muhakanizi’s sickness and has been in touch with the family along the way.

“It was being managed,” Museveni said

“He came to see me before this round of treatment, it is sad that he didn’t make it,” he added.

Museveni confirmed that he spoke to the wife of Muhakanizi and got a brief of what happened.